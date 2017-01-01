A Modern Solution for Your Photography Releases
Making the workflow for model releases more beautiful and easier to organize.
Access All of Your Releases Through Your Favorite Browser
The releases stored on your phone automatically sync with your account and are available through the web login at any time.
Helpful Features
Built for ease of use and to minimize distractions, ReleaseFox was made to be a Photographer's friend.
Website Integration
Save time by filling out multiple releases at once using your website login. The releases then sync with your phone and you're ready to go!
Designed for the Dark
ReleaseFox was designed to be easy on the eyes. The red color from the release walkthrough won't dilate your pupils when using or viewing in the dark.
Backed Up Releases
No more "losing" releases when you switch phones. All your releases are backed up and available through your website login.
Built by Photographers
ReleaseFox was built by and specifically for Photographers and Videographers. With attention to detail and always looking to improve, we can guarantee it will only get better.
Bulk Email
Your time is valuable. Select and send multiple releases at once with our bulk email feature. No more downloading releases one at a time. Select all from a shoot and send.
Works Offline
ReleaseFox works offline. It syncs once again with our servers when you have cell or internet service. No need to upload releases or manually check them.
The ReleaseFox Team
The fallible and messy team that brought ReleaseFox to life!