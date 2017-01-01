A Modern Solution for Your Photography Releases

Making the workflow for model releases more beautiful and easier to organize.

ReleaseFox Sign Screen

Access All of Your Releases Through Your Favorite Browser

The releases stored on your phone automatically sync with your account and are available through the web login at any time.

ReleaseFox Website Backend

Helpful Features

Built for ease of use and to minimize distractions, ReleaseFox was made to be a Photographer's friend.

Website Integration

Save time by filling out multiple releases at once using your website login. The releases then sync with your phone and you're ready to go!

Designed for the Dark

ReleaseFox was designed to be easy on the eyes. The red color from the release walkthrough won't dilate your pupils when using or viewing in the dark.

Backed Up Releases

No more "losing" releases when you switch phones. All your releases are backed up and available through your website login.

ReleaseFox Shoot Information Screen
Built by Photographers

ReleaseFox was built by and specifically for Photographers and Videographers. With attention to detail and always looking to improve, we can guarantee it will only get better.

Bulk Email

Your time is valuable. Select and send multiple releases at once with our bulk email feature. No more downloading releases one at a time. Select all from a shoot and send.

Works Offline

ReleaseFox works offline. It syncs once again with our servers when you have cell or internet service. No need to upload releases or manually check them.

Foxy Blog

The latest from what we know and don't know. And everything in between.

READ ALL NEWS

The ReleaseFox Team

The fallible and messy team that brought ReleaseFox to life!

ReleaseFox Team Photo